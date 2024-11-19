Previous
Breakfast Tacos by beckyk365
Photo 1197

Breakfast Tacos

I do love myself a breakfast taco! You can’t see the shredded pork and crispy bacon, it was so delicious. Obviously very meat heavy. I definitely didn’t need lunch.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

BeckyJo

beckyk365
