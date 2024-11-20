Previous
Dawn Redwood by beckyk365
Dawn Redwood

I always look forward to the ornamental grasses in the fall with their fluffy tops. But in the right sunlight (not really captured here), it’s the Dawn redwood in the background that steals the show. The needlelike leaves turn a deep rust color.
