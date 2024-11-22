Previous
Next
First Snow by beckyk365
Photo 1200

First Snow

If you look really really close, you can see snowflakes. Nothing too exciting just documenting the first snow of the season. Would’ve been nice to get enough to cover the grass, but not the roads.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact