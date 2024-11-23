Previous
Barberry

I see this little shrub from my kitchen window and every fall and early spring it gets beautiful color. It’s the kind of shrub that doesn’t get much love, because it’s loaded with thorns. But it sure is pretty.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

