Previous
Pink by beckyk365
Photo 1203

Pink

I’m such a sucker for pink poinsettias! Peggy surprised me today by dropping by and inviting me to an impromptu lunch at Ashcombes greenhouse. They have a cute little café there as well as many wonderful plants.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Simply beautiful!
November 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact