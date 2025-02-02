Previous
Happy Birthday Part 1 by beckyk365
Photo 1205

Happy Birthday Part 1

I’m filling in a few days from the beginning of the month. This is Al’s actual birthday, but he celebrated with Joey later in the month. Also, happy Groundhog Day!
2nd February 2025

