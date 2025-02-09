Previous
Ice by beckyk365
Photo 1206

Ice

No editing necessary for this one, just white ice on a black driveway. Hopefully this was the last storm of winter. Wahoo! 🥳
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
