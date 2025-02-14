Previous
Happy Valentines Day! by beckyk365
Photo 1204

Happy Valentines Day!

Would be much prettier in pink and red but I’m sticking with the theme. I’m trying not to overthink things so much which often bogs down my photo of the day choices.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

BeckyJo

Annie-Sue ace
There's someone on here who thinks they take a lot of photos per day and it definitely hinders their posting. I'm sure I take more - but mostly I get something on because I get irritated and just give in!
February 22nd, 2025  
