Previous
Next
Organizing the closet by beckyk365
Photo 1204

Organizing the closet

Going through so many boxes of old photos. Sorting into piles so I can share with my brothers, sister and cousins. It’s a slow but fun process.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
330% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact