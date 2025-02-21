Sign up
Photo 1205
Mini
Couldn’t resist this mini bouquet at the grocery store. Fresh flowers are crucial for getting through the cold snowy winter. 🥶
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
0
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2567
photos
19
followers
32
following
1205
0
2020-2024
iPhone 13
21st February 2025 7:23pm
Public
