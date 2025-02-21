Previous
Mini by beckyk365
Photo 1205

Mini

Couldn’t resist this mini bouquet at the grocery store. Fresh flowers are crucial for getting through the cold snowy winter. 🥶
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
330% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact