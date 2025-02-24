Previous
Searching by beckyk365
Photo 1210

Searching

This was taken in the Restaurant Store while I was searching for crème brûlée ramekins. Got bored with pies and have moved onto crème brûlée. It’s surprisingly easy to make, which might turn out to be a bad thing.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
