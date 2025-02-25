Previous
Eggs by beckyk365
Photo 1211

Eggs

Obviously. Thanks to nephew Josh. Can’t see it in this version, but the eggs are white, brown, and green. Never saw green eggs before! Just thought it was a Dr. Seuss thing.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Great symmetry/repetition!
February 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact