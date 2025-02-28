Previous
Sunset by beckyk365
Sunset

I liked how the sunset lit up the rails. Much prettier in color obviously. Looking forward to a colorful March!
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

BeckyJo

I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
narayani ace
Great in b&w too
March 1st, 2025  
