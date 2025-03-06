Previous
Green 1 by beckyk365
Photo 1224

Green 1

New loafers. And they’re very comfortable!
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
335% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Love the olive (?) green color of these loafers! They do look very comfortable!
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact