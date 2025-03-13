Sign up
Photo 1231
Green 2
Cheating a bit by going back to January to use a photo from a visit to Longwood Gardens. The hallway where the bathrooms are located are covered in lush green plants. So even going to the bathroom is a beautiful experience. 😁
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
0
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
2594
photos
19
followers
32
following
337% complete
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
Views
0
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
23rd January 2025 10:44am
Tags
rainbow2035
