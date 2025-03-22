Previous
Purple 3 by beckyk365
Purple 3

Can never have too many crocus in your flower beds. The purple are my favorite.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

BeckyJo

I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
narayani ace
Oh wow! They are stunning!
March 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
So beautiful!
March 23rd, 2025  
