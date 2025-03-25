Sign up
Photo 1243
Orange 4
Naples Botanical Garden, Naples, Florida. I’m not really sure what this is, but it was planted amongst the orchids so I’m thinking it’s a more unusual orchid.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
Photo Details
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
26th March 2025 12:03pm
Tags
rainbow2025
