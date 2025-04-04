Previous
Next
Quick visit by beckyk365
Photo 1251

Quick visit

We promised a friend to pick him up at the Baltimore airport. Because Andy‘s house is very close, we got a chance to get in a quick visit with the girls. Here we are pretending Restaurant and Ellie is taking my order.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact