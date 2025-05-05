Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1258
Aunt Jo’s Irises
I think I post these every year. Nice memory of such a lovely lady.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2621
photos
19
followers
32
following
344% complete
View this month »
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
5th May 2025 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie-Sue
ace
It's lovely to have something which returns every year to remind you :-)
May 7th, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty with the water droplets!
May 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close