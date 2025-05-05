Previous
Aunt Jo’s Irises by beckyk365
Photo 1258

Aunt Jo’s Irises

I think I post these every year. Nice memory of such a lovely lady.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

BeckyJo

It's lovely to have something which returns every year to remind you :-)
May 7th, 2025  
Pretty with the water droplets!
May 7th, 2025  
