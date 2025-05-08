Previous
Getting Ready by beckyk365
Photo 1260

Getting Ready

Today I got a manicure and a hair trim to get ready for my trip to France. I’m going with friends to go a wedding of another friend’s son. We’ll be there 10 days and have a lot planned, it should be a blast!
8th May 2025 8th May 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact