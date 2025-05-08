Sign up
Photo 1260
Getting Ready
Today I got a manicure and a hair trim to get ready for my trip to France. I’m going with friends to go a wedding of another friend’s son. We’ll be there 10 days and have a lot planned, it should be a blast!
8th May 2025
8th May 25
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
