Photo 1263
Happy Mother’s Day!
Happy Mother’s Day to all who are celebrating Mother’s Day today! Ben and Julie surprised me with an early morning delivery of these beautiful flowers. I especially loved the color of this rose. Looks like a sunset.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Photo Details
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
11th May 2025 9:04am
Privacy
Public
