Previous
Palace of Versailles by beckyk365
Photo 1266

Palace of Versailles

The grandeur of the Palace is almost impossible to describe. Fascinating history too!
15th May 2025 15th May 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact