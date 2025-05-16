Previous
View from my window by beckyk365
Photo 1267

View from my window

The next day, we took an early train out of Paris to Bordeaux. Rented a car and drove to this lovely bed-and-breakfast out in the French countryside. Exactly how I had pictured it. This is my view from my bedroom window.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
