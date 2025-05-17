Previous
Good Morning Gypsy! by beckyk365
Good Morning Gypsy!

I was greeted by the owner’s sweet little kitty. Of course I let her in. She said hello for a couple seconds and continued on out through the bedroom door. Today is the wedding of Austin and Melanie in a venue just a couple miles away.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

BeckyJo

ace
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
