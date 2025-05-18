Previous
Being Silly on the Beach by beckyk365
Photo 1269

Being Silly on the Beach

Any day that you end up on a beautiful almost empty beach, is a good day. There was even a cafe right on the beach where we sat and relaxed with our feet in the sand. The town was Soulac-sur-Mer. Will need to check spelling on that one.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
This is all wonderful Becky!
May 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact