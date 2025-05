Last Day

Our final day was a tour of the Normandy beaches and the American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer. The highlight was visiting the gravesite of my uncle, my dad‘s brother Ernie, who never made it home. A cemetery representative escorted me to his grave where we placed American and French flags at the base of the cross. It was a solemn experience but I was glad I was able to pay my respects and honor him in this small way.