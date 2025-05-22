Previous
Home by beckyk365
After a seven hour flight and three hour ride, I’m back home. Everything is blooming like crazy. I was happy to see the roses blooming through the sunroom window. Will check everything else out in the morning.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

narayani ace
So many blossoms!
May 24th, 2025  
