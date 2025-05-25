Previous
Next
Destiny Dairy by beckyk365
Photo 1276

Destiny Dairy

Stopped at a new ice cream shop with activities for kids. Couldn’t get that goat’s attention, he was too busy eating the lilies. We shared a salted caramel milkshake.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact