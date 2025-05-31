Previous
Konked out by beckyk365
Photo 1282

Konked out

While I was reading about penguins, Elise fell fast asleep on my lap. I hated to wake her when dinner was ready.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Annie-Sue ace
But penguins are exciting! You may well have had a full day!!!
June 2nd, 2025  
