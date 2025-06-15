Previous
Happy Father’s Day! by beckyk365
Photo 1287

Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! A special shout out to our son Andy, who has grown into such a fabulous daddy, and to the devoted Grandpa’s who adore their granddaughters .
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
