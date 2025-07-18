Sign up
Photo 1292
Puzzle time
Putting together this puzzle was a challenge but I think they enjoyed it. Diffused one argument without any tears. Managed to complete another puzzle without problems.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
0
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2658
photos
18
followers
32
following
355% complete
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
