Puzzle time by beckyk365
Photo 1292

Puzzle time

Putting together this puzzle was a challenge but I think they enjoyed it. Diffused one argument without any tears. Managed to complete another puzzle without problems.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

BeckyJo

