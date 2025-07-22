Previous
Next
Cleaning by beckyk365
Photo 1290

Cleaning

While Al did some plumbing repairs at Ben and Julie‘s new house, I helped them out by cleaning some outdoor porch furniture. I liked the shadows the chairs made.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact