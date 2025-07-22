Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1290
Cleaning
While Al did some plumbing repairs at Ben and Julie‘s new house, I helped them out by cleaning some outdoor porch furniture. I liked the shadows the chairs made.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2653
photos
18
followers
32
following
353% complete
View this month »
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
22nd July 2025 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close