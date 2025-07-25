Previous
Hibiscus by beckyk365
Photo 1299

Hibiscus

Visited with my neighbor Shirley today and she showed me her beautiful hibiscus plant. Didn’t stay long because it started to rain and my car windows were down.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact