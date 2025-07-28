Previous
IMG_1539 by beckyk365
IMG_1539

A close up of the hydrangea from yesterday. It will slowly turn pink and in the fall, a dark pink.
28th July 2025

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
