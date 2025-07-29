Previous
Picking up Elise by beckyk365
Photo 1303

Picking up Elise

We’re in MD helping out Andy while Christina is home helping out her parents. Thank heavens Andy and Christina moved from Ohio a couple years ago. Makes life so much easier for everyone.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact