Photo 1303
Picking up Elise
We’re in MD helping out Andy while Christina is home helping out her parents. Thank heavens Andy and Christina moved from Ohio a couple years ago. Makes life so much easier for everyone.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2665
photos
18
followers
32
following
1303
