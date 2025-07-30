Previous
Next
Something new by beckyk365
Photo 1304

Something new

Grandpappy took Ellie to karate while Andy and I took Elise to swimming. This is new for Ellie and she really likes it.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
357% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact