Previous
Back Home by beckyk365
Photo 1305

Back Home

I met up with Tonya today for coffee and a treat. In my case, it was a latte and cranberry white chocolate scone. I know latte art is an every day thing these days. But for me it never gets old.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
357% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact