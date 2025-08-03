Sign up
Photo 1308
Looking for pumpkins
The girls were amazed at how much the pumpkin vines have grown since they were here a week ago. Right now there’s a ton of little pumpkins. crossing my fingers that nasty squash vine borer doesn’t show it’s ugly head again.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
narayani
ace
Sweet 💕 fingers crossed for a plentiful harvest 🎃
August 5th, 2025
