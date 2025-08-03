Previous
Looking for pumpkins by beckyk365
Photo 1308

Looking for pumpkins

The girls were amazed at how much the pumpkin vines have grown since they were here a week ago. Right now there’s a ton of little pumpkins. crossing my fingers that nasty squash vine borer doesn’t show it’s ugly head again.
narayani ace
Sweet 💕 fingers crossed for a plentiful harvest 🎃
August 5th, 2025  
