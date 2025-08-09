Previous
Sunset on the Susquehanna by beckyk365
Sunset on the Susquehanna

Taken on our way home from Ben’s house. To my right is a lovely sunset over the Susquehanna river. To my left are the airport runway lights and the cooling towers of three mile Island.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
Annie-Sue ace
this side's nicer :-)
August 10th, 2025  
BeckyJo ace
@anniesue much!
August 11th, 2025  
