Previous
Photo 1318
Day 1
The girls loved jumping in the waves, but the biggest thrill seem to be digging in the sand and a finding scraps of seashells. Most of the time the shells are broken to bits, but they’re still treasures to them.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2681
photos
18
followers
32
following
361% complete
View this month »
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
Latest from all albums
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
9
1318
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
13th August 2025 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
