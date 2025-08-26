Previous
Swallowtail by beckyk365
Swallowtail

I’m not sure why, but we’re definitely seeing more butterflies this summer. We were amazed at how many we saw last weekend when we were up north.
26th August 2025

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
