Previous
Next
Slinky by beckyk365
Photo 1333

Slinky

Went to Ben‘s house today to repair the front porch and install new gutters. Slinky was posing very nicely for me until he changed his mind.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
366% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact