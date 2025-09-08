Previous
Girl time by beckyk365
Girl time

We tried a new trail that conveniently took us to one of our favorite coffee spots. I was very disciplined and didn’t get a treat. Just coffee which was really good actually. Trying to make a few healthier choices along the way.
8th September 2025

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
