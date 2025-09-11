Previous
Next
Governors Palace & Gardens by beckyk365
Photo 1338

Governors Palace & Gardens

Virginia’s Royal Governors and their families lived in this building. Unfortunately, both of our days in Williamsburg were overcast.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Fabulous looking place!
September 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact