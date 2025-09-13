Sign up
Photo 1340
Fall Festival
Al and Keith hung out while Sherry and I did a quick loop around the various vendors. In the spirit of the south, I got a Carolina dog and sweet tea for lunch.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
1
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
narayani
ace
Nice shot of them both
September 17th, 2025
