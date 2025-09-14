Previous
Halfway home by beckyk365
Photo 1341

Halfway home

We stopped at the Blue Mountain brewery for lunch on our way home from North Carolina. Would have loved to try their beers, but have way too much driving to do.
BeckyJo

narayani ace
Looks a nice place to stop.
September 17th, 2025  
