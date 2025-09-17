Sign up
Photo 1343
Monarch
I saw a flash of orange go past our front window and just had to go outside to get a photo. I know I won’t be seeing these butterflies for too much longer.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
0
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1344
photos
18
followers
32
following
368% complete
Views
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
17th September 2025 5:36pm
