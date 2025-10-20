Previous
Finding treasures by beckyk365
Photo 1355

Finding treasures

We’re doing a serious basement clean out and finding all kinds of treasures, including this Polaroid of Andy right after he was born. Barely can see his face but he’s in there. 😍
BeckyJo

@beckyk365
Annie-Sue ace
lovely memory!
And the colour on it has held up really well.
October 22nd, 2025  
