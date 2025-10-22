Previous
Big Day
Big Day

We went to College Park, MD to watch Joey‘s girlfriend, Akanksha defend her PhD dissertation. She did amazing! Big congratulations to Akanksha for all her hard work and dedication!
22nd October 2025

Annie-Sue ace
That is wonderful!

Can anybody just go??
October 22nd, 2025  
