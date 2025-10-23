Previous
Happy Birthday Tonya! by beckyk365
Photo 1360

Happy Birthday Tonya!

Having a belated birthday breakfast with Tonya. Didn’t expect my baked oatmeal to be covered with foamed milk but it was very good.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact